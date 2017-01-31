50 Cent Blames Lawyers for Bankruptcy, Sues for $32 Million

50 Cent turned the tables filing a $32-million claim against the lawyers he originally hired to represent him in the Lastonia Leviston sex-tape case. The Queens rapper blames those at the Reed Smith law firm - including attorney Peter Raymond - for his bankruptcy, which he filed for in 2015, soon after he was ordered to pay Leviston $7 million.

“Reed Smith and Raymond did not follow established legal standards in representing Jackson in the Leviston Case by failing to provide effective representation and conduct proper pre-trial and trial preparation prior to the Leviston trial,” the complaint reads, according to The Wrap. “In addition, their lack of effective representation and inadequate pre-trial preparation and preparation for trial caused Jackson to retain new counsel on the eve of trial.”

50 Cent is reportedly seeking $7 million in actual damages and $25 million in punitive damages. Last year he was successful in his malpractice lawsuit against his former legal team, One Law Firm.

Source:Vladtv & hiphopdx.com