1st Day Fresh Interviews Bruse Wane - Bigs Up @Kendricklamar & Jay-Z @S_C_

1st Day Fresh Interviews Bruse Wane

1st Day Fresh recently interviewed Wane Enterprises Ceo Bruse Wane, and tossed some pretty interesting questions towards Mr. Wane. Bruse is currently prepping the release of his new mixtape.

” Regarding his forthcoming tape Bruse says “you’re getting pure Bruse Wane on this, spitting hard bars over classic beats. No features – just Wane.” Bruse is currently working on his next album The Dark Knight Album Two.. Fight For Gotham. Volume One of TheBatMan Should Have Been On It drops November 10th, 2017 on Wane Enterprises... read the full interview HERE

