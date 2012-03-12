Added by Hip-Hop-Lives on January 3, 2017 at 6:00pm — No Comments
NEW MUSIC: DAVE EAST “WHAT A YEAR”
New Dave East.. What A Year. Dave reflects on his 2016.…Continue
[VIDEO] Juelz Santana "Santana Bandana"
Harlem own.. Juelz Santan keeps the new content coming.. with his new video for "Santana Bandana"…Continue
50-Cent Wins 14.5 Million Dollar lawsuit
50 Cent has been awarded $14.5 million in a malpractice lawsuit he filed…Continue
J COLE DISSES KANYE WEST HARD IN NEW SONG “FALSE PROPHETS”
J Cole is dropping and he let it be known…Continue
Tickets are now on sale to see Bruse Wane Live in Concert @ The night of Champions concert !
Known as HipHop's lyrical …Continue
[VIDEO] Busta Rhymes And Consequence Join A Tribe Called Quest Performing ‘The Space Program’ On ‘SNL’
Rappers & Singers Open Up For Bruse Wane Dec 11th In The Night OF Champions concert 2 In NYC…Continue
