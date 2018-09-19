XP-Pen Deco 03 Wireless Digital Graphics Drawing Pen Tablet

https://www.xp-pen.com/goods/show/id/314.html

8192 Pen Pressure Levels - A revolutionary upgrade delivering the ultimate accuracy and advanced performance; Wispy hairlines or thick strokes, precise as you intended. Resolution - 5080 ,Report Rate: 266 RPS.

New Pen - The new P05 pen is elegantly designed with the perfect size and weight, providing a better grip and a more natural drawing experience. You can also simply unscrew the pen stand to use the built-in nib extractor.

The new DECO 03 pen holder not only allows you to put the pen vertically or horizontally, but you can also simply unscrew it to use the built-in nib extractor.

Wireless connectivity gives you an amazing cable-free work experience making for a tidier desktop environment at work. 8 Customizable Shortcut Keys and 1 multi-function touch ring : New easy to use press keys to keep your favorite functions close to you for more efficiency.

Large Active Area -10 x 5.62 inches of drawing area made with high end materials giving you a large working space as well as a paper-like finish.

DECO 03 digital tablet Works on Windows 7/8/8.1/10, Mac OS X10.10.0, and compatible with all major programs and more.A one-year free warranty, and a professional friendly customer service.

The graphic tablet XP-Pen DECO 03 can compatible with most currently available drawing software: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Fireworks, Lightroom and so on.

Ever wish you didn’t have to struggle with limitations and lack of accuracy when using a computer mouse to edit your photographs? XP-Pen DECO 03 allow you to treat your digital images as if they were physically right in front of you, allowing you to virtually draw, edit or write using the multi-function touch ring and pressure sensitivity. Enjoy the intuitive control and natural feel of working with a pen in your hand.