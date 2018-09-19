XP-Pen Artist13.3 IPS 13.3" Drawing Pen Display Graphics Drawing Monitor with Battery-free Passive Stylus

Experience the power of a high-performance Artist 13.3 in a compact, slim design. The XP-Pen Artist 13.3 is an interactive pen display that allows you to create directly onto a 13.3” HD display. It features a 13.3" IPS display with a Full HD 1920 x 1080 native resolution and a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio.

The 178° wide viewing angle allows you and anyone in your vicinity to fully appreciate the beauty of your work without the colors looking washed out. The 75% Adobe RGB wide gamut color boosts a panel of 16.7 million colors. The HDMI port enables you to output your images to an external display for larger viewing.

You can customize settings and shortcuts for your favorite applications with the six customizable ExpressKeys,The included battery-free passive pen supports up to 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and a resolution of 5080 lines per inch. Our convenient new 3-in-1 cable reduces clutter and makes setup on any Mac or PC a snap.

the XP-Pen Artist 13.3 pen display is probably one of the lightest and thinnest tablets for artists we have ever seen. It easily fits in backpack just like a traditional tablet which enables you to carry this creative tablet no matter wherever you go. There is no need to worry about cables while carrying, the Artist 13.3 connects to your PC with USB Type-C cable that comes within the package or simply you can also use the included Wacom link and cables to connect via Mini display port and standard USB port. Its compatibility with Windows 7/8/10 and Mac Os x 10.8.x operating system or later makes this tablet one of the best choices for professionals.