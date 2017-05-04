Why Selling Ebooks Is An Incredible Way To Earn Money Online

If you intend to sell more products/services in the future or have affiliates an option is to use 1shoppingcart system. Cost initially, without affiliates, is $34/month. Your product is securely stored in 1shoppingcart system, that will send links that can be either time-sensitive or limited by the number of times it can be downloaded. Ho'oponopono Certification It can be linked with Aweber for email marketing and PayPal. Using 1shoppingcart you can manage all your customers in one place and market your services/products more effectively. The Downside is the cost and complexity of adding another system.

Pro Plus Digioh gives you a slightly different approach, it can be linked to your AWeber account. Customers pay by PayPal, get added to AWeber list for customers, confirm their membership and receive an email with a secure download link from Digioh. You will need their Pro Account ($29.99) but you are able to then sell multiple products. You can specify the maximum amount of downloads and customers trying to download without being an Aweber customer/list member can be directed to the sign up page. Your download page can be customised to offer upsells/offers. Some files can be used as 'list growers' - links are available to free downloads but people who are not subscribers in your Aweber list will have to sign up in Aweber before receiving the free download.