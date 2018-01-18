Last year, Japanese retailer timberland boots sale uk Kinetics helped develop “sneaker cred” with such collaborations as the one with Timberland on smooth executions of a 4-Eye Chukka boot. We now see that Kinetics is starting off the new year with another bit-name partner. Pictured here is an adidas Originals Superstar 80s with a leopard print along the upper that is actually reportedly one part of a bigger Animal Pack. These are expected to arrive at certain adidas Originals retailers come May; however, you might also want to stay tuned to see what else is coming out as it pertains to the larger Animal Pack.





Jeff Staple, founder and owner of Staple Design, Staple Clothing and Reed Space, has built quite the portfolio over the years having become notorious for collaborations with many footwear brands including Converse, Airwalk, Timberland, Nike, and even New Balance. We've seen everything from the ultra limited Nike Dunk SB Low Pigeon to the "White Pigeon" New Balance 575, but this is a first that we see the Staple name on a New Balance 577 model.





Back in early July we got a first look at three classic Nike silhouettes that, together, will be making up the VT Pack– Air Max 90, Air Force 1 mid and Dunk high. Each design in this Vach Tech pack somes in a tan/white colorway very reminiscent of the classic Timberland colorways. Today, we get another look, in particular, at the Nike Dunk high that will be included in said pack. Is this model your favorite from this upcoming collection dropping October 7th of this Fall?





BePositive, an Italian footwear brand, specializing in casual shoes, is out with an interesting silhouette.It's pretty rare to see anything from brands like these show up on our website, so this is a rare treat. Coming off of the Stussy Deluxe x Timberland Sore-Tex Chukka preview we've showed you before, we bring you the BePositive 31 New Soft High Boat shoe.





With November 20th just around the corner, we've already previewed a lot of the Reebok 20th Anniversary Collection collaboration models, but a few shops are still building the suspense. The latest sneaker to be unveiled is the work of Chicago sneakershop, St. Alfred. Fitted with a boot-like colorway, the model features a brown/green upper, nubuck panels, metal eyelets, and rope laces. The quilted lining and signature insoles present some high-scoring detail work, an instance of the boot/sneaker crossover being accomplished with taste.