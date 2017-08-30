Wave Gotti x G Wreck x Kaio-Kane - "100 Keys"

As the New York sound is emerging back to Hip Hop's forefront, 100 Keys Entertainment founded in world famous Marcy Projects is looking to leave their stamp in the industry.
The 100 Keys Entertainment label has artists hailing from all over the country from New York, New Jersey and North Carolina which means the brand isn't looking to stay coastal.
It only make sense their debut single is titled "100 Keys" an uptempo club banger featuring Wave Gotti, G Wreck and Kaio-Kane. Produced by 3Six0. The track is currently being played on Hot 97's DJ Funk Master Flex mix show. "100 Keys" is the debut single from the labels forthcoming full-length album, "Money Over Fame " coming soon.
[Intro: G Wreck]100 Keys yeahYeahhhhhh100 Keys Yeah[Hook: G Wreck]
When we show up 40 thousand dollars up in ones is what we throw up 30 different bottles in the vip is what we pour up Niggas trynna jump up on the bus but they don't know us Trynna jump all up on the wave but they don't know us 100 Keys, 100 Keys cause we really sold them all my own money i ain't never have to owe them 100 Keys, 100 Keys cause we really sold them i chilling with the bosses now I'm giving orders
[Verse 1: Wave Gotti]
30 bottles on the walk in
When you see me I'm with bosses
100 K when you see me in the club
Strippers know us, money give a nigga love
I just want some head I got a girl you know what's up
Pull up in a yellow Lambo cause we up
Party Bus full of bad bitches cause we up
Come where the money at baby cause we up
I got wise ways cause a nigga live it up
Pop drop the top now these niggas throwing up
[Hook: G Wreck]
When we show up 40 thousand dollars up in ones is what we throw up 30 different bottles in the vip is what we pour up Niggas trynna jump up on the bus but they don't know us Trynna jump all up on the wave but they don't know us 100 Keys, 100 Keys, cause we really sold them all my own money i ain't never have to owe them 100 Keys, 100 Keys cause we really sold them i chilling with the bosses now I'm giving orders
[Verse 2: Kaio-Kane]
A 100 keys in the trunk, cruising i95 Keep a bad yellow bitch rolling weed in the ride Blowing nimbus clouds Now you see a G in the sky I put on for my dogs Still locked in the pound I had to flex on a bitch Left that hoe in the lounge Blowing bands on a Audi Push to start and we outtie blew a check for the lamb GTR cause we can Copped a Vette for the stretch I could fit in the lamb Swerving threw city we litty Yo biddie ride too If I wasn't me and met me then I would wanna ride too
[Hook: G Wreck]
When we show up 40 thousand dollars up in ones is what we throw up 30 different bottles in the vip is what we pour up Niggas trynna jump up on the bus but they don't know us Trynna jump all up on the wave but they don't know us 100 Keys, 100 Keys, cause we really sold them all my own money i ain't never have to owe them 100 Keys, 100 Keys cause we really sold them i chilling with the bosses now I'm giving orders
