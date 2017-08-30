Wave Gotti x G Wreck x Kaio-Kane - "100 Keys"









As the New York sound is emerging back to Hip Hop's forefront, 100 Keys Entertainment founded in world famous Marcy Projects is looking to leave their stamp in the industry.



The 100 Keys Entertainment label has artists hailing from all over the country from New York, New Jersey and North Carolina which means the brand isn't looking to stay coastal.



It only make sense their debut single is titled "100 Keys" an uptempo club banger featuring Wave Gotti, G Wreck and Kaio-Kane. Produced by 3Six0. The track is currently being played on Hot 97's DJ Funk Master Flex mix show. "100 Keys" is the debut single from the labels forthcoming full-length album, "Money Over Fame " coming soon.