Watch Southampton vs Chelsea Live Stream

Chelsea are seeking FA Cup success against Southampton this afternoon in order to save a disappointing season after being deposed as Premier League champions.

The Blues were on the verge of winning the Double last season, but Arsene Wenger's Arsenal outfoxed their London rivals inside FA Cup final to deny Conte a second bit of silverware in the debut season in England.

Chelsea's title defence never truly got going this season, and their Champions League exit means the FA Cup represents the last remaining chance for Conte to end the campaign with a trophy.

Southampton face the actual real prospect of Premier League relegation this term, but Mark Hughes will likely be hoping that a cup win against his former club can spark a late revival on the south coast.

The match are going to be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.

You are able to follow all the build-up and action from 1pm with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Southampton and Chelsea's latest clash was just last weekend, with all the Saints leading 2-0 at St Mary's before Olivier Giroud inspired a 3-2 comeback win.

Marcos Alonso is suspended to the semi-final after being handed a three-game ban from the FA for violent conduct pursuing the tackle on Shane Long.

Conte now faces a decision of whether to start Emerson Palmieri despite his lack of game time, or play Cesar Azpilicueta or Davide Zappacosta on the left. The Chelsea coach is also still without injured duo David Luiz and Danny Drinkwater.

Southampton defender Jack Stephens is suspended following his red card against Arsenal, while Mario Lemina is injured. Sofiane Boufal stands a chance of to be able to play.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea (3-4-3): Courtois; Cahill, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Azpilicueta; Willian, Hazard, Giroud

Southampton (4-2-3-1): McCarthy; Bednarek, Yoshida, Hoedt, Soares; Romeu, Hojbjerg; Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Tadic; Lengthy

"A second final in a row will be ideal for our fans, " said Conte.

"It's not my task to judge season. I need to work and endeavor to transfer my enthusiasm into the team.

"Sometimes I am good, sometimes We are less good. "

Southampton are staring over the barrel of relegation following another draw, these times against Leicester on Thursday.

Saints boss Mark Hughes thinks a break from the pressure cooker of the Premier League could work in the team's favour.

He said: "(Leicester) was a difficult game for us and now we need to ensure the physicality and athleticism is there against the top teams. We probably will not be making radical changes, but we have to use our resources in the best way we can.

"We want to build some momentum and an FA Cup semi-final may be great for us in that regard."

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso serves the 2nd game of his three-match ban for violent conduct in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton.

Danny Drinkwater remains question to the tie at Wembley as a result of groin problem.

David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are sidelined on account of respective knee and ankle injuries.

Hughes has confirmed that he does not have any new injury concerns, however he admitted that some becomes his side certainly are a possibility for any second encounter with the Blues from the space of the week. A sport that Chelsea won 3-2 at St Mary's.

Southampton have reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2003, after they beat Watford 2-1 forward losing the final against Arsenal in Cardiff.

Chelsea have progressed towards the final from 11 in their last 14 FA Cup semi-final matches, losing out only in 1996, 2006 and 2013.

Saints have won four of their five FA Cup meetings with Chelsea, but they did lose the most recent such meeting 5-1, in the third round of the 2012-13 competition.

Since losing 3-1 to Southampton in your own home in October 2015, Chelsea have been put through to win the following five games against them in any competitions - the London club haven't won six inside a row contrary to the Saints.

Olivier Giroud has had a relinquish 21 goals within the 25 FA Cup appearances (14 goals, seven assists), in excess of any player inside the competition since his debut in January 2013.

Merson's prediction:

It's harder for Southampton to win the FA Cup now than it may be within the third-round stage. Seriously. You could win this FA Cup by not playing a powerful side, today they have to beat two top teams - and they're inside the bottom three.

They could near-on be relegated when they're playing on Sunday. You have to do it at Wembley, you might as well. If someone said you'll get relegated but win the FA Cup I think the fans would take that. It's not nice watching a team that don't win, so why not give it a go.

I believe Southampton can recovery when they go along, but I might be wrong.

I will have to go for a Chelsea win.