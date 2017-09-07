Vitamin D plays a role in fighting inflammation and strengthening the immune system, as well as in the assimilation of calcium and other important minerals. Cohn’s disease is associated and vitamin D deficiency. Best sources are cod liver oil, lard from pastured pigs, oily fish, fish eggs, shellfish, and butterfat and egg yolks from grass-fed animals. Vitamin E is needed for muscle tone and a healthy nervous system. Soma Biotics Deficiency has been linked to digestive problems such as peptic ulcers, colitis, constipation and cancer of the colon. Best sources are small amounts cold-pressed oils (too much polyunsaturated oil can deplete vitamin E), whole grains, butter and other animal fats and a supplement of wheat germ oil. Protein is necessary for the maintenance of the mucous membrane in the stomach, particularly the amino acids cosine, lysine and argentine. Deficiency leads to muscular weakness and many other problems. Bone broths are an excellent source of argentine, and cosine and lysine occur in meat, milk and eggs. Phosphatidylcholine has been studied by German researchers who found that is highly beneficial to the mucosal lining of the digestive tract, preventing or healing lesions and reducing the incidence of stomach ache. They found that was more effective than no steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) in reducing gastric mucosal lesions. The researchers used derived from soy, but the best dietary sources are egg yolks and butter. Is critical for healthy muscles. The importance of good muscle tone is often overlooked in discussions about digestion. The best source is meat, especially heart. Cholesterol plays a role in intestinal health. The cells lining the digestive tract are particularly rich in cholesterol. Cholesterol is also the precursor to bile. It is provided only by animal foods. Salt is key to digestion. Salt provides chloride for hydrochloride, necessary for the digestion of protein; and salt activates an enzyme needed for the digestion of carbohydrates. Calcium prevents cramps and spasms, protects against inflammation and supports both the muscles and the nervous system. Best sources are raw dairy products and bone broths. Potassium supports the nervous system and connective tissue, as well as the production of hydrochloric acid. Best sources are meats, whole grains and vegetables.

