ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Vital Progenix

Vital Progenix

typically an SSD is typically more luxurious than the equivalent mechanical difficult disk Write pace is generally decrease than a mechanical difficult force - because of the way in which records is retrieved from NV-RAM its switch speeds currently lag at the back of mechanical drives. Random writes on a fragmented force may be plenty slower. ability is currently limited - the largest drives are best around 250GB The technology is still maturing with one-of-a-kind designs for cell get entry to (MLC/SLC) and corporation being labored thru the market trading off performance for size Marginal improvement over the quality mechanical RAID arrays -

Views: 4

Reply to This

© 2019   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2