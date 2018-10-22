ORDER

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Urban Fu$e - "Can't Steal My Deal"

The five members of Urban Fu$e hail from all over the world and are truly a reflection of diverse cultures and different approaches to music fused into one single sound. A strong dance beat is the hallmark of UF no matter the genre: hiphop/rap, dance hall, K-pop, Latin. UF does it all!  


Why do they call themselves Urban Fu$e? They chose the name because of the multicultural fusion of their music, but also because they consider themselves to be fuses: they will spark the musical revolution that is to come. The members of Urban Fu$e come from Abuja, Nigeria; Nassau, Bahamas; Nashville, Tennessee;  
San Francisco, California; and London, England.

Follow:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Urban-Fue-371416916932115/

IG: https://www.instagram.com/urbanfusemusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/urbanfusemusic

Visit: https://urban-fuse.com/

Listen:

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/urbanfusemusic

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3u7n1iVS2ZJLNsTaHhFZmw

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/ke/album/cant-steal-my-deal-single/1438356364

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ib3pc2jbMI9uF32U4RuGQ?si=8cz02oAUS...

Views: 1

Reply to This

