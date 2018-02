them in such a way that you stand w Ultra Omega Burn h your arms stretched out and the dumbbells in front of your face. T

Ultra Omega Burn

he palms of the hands must face each other. In that pos Ultra Omega Burn ion, bend one elbow until the dumbbell is at the level of your ear. Ultra Omega Burn returns to the in Ultra

http://x4up.org/ultra-omega-burn/