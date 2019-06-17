ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

UK Boombaps Hard-Hitting Hip Hop Dantian Collective Presents Debut Album "Initium"

London’s UK Boombap Hiphop crew DANTIAN COLLECTIVE with MCs @iammiste @iamkgchi present @dantian_official debut album INITIUM 
feat. 
@ruste_muthafuckin_juxx
@planetasiamedallions
@rimdavillin
@locbarz
@parkypix
@joker_starr_supah
@anywaythagod
prod.
@architect
@kyo_itachi_producing
@webfae
@suboneofficial

Produced by PLUG ONE PRODUCTIONS.
In association with @rapxchangeofficial label!

Download: https://song.link/album/i/1466518415

CHECK OUT THEIR DOPE VIDEO FEATURING RUSTE JUXX @ruste_muthafuckin_juxx
@architect bringing fire on the beat!

