UK Boombaps Hard-Hitting Hip Hop Dantian Collective Presents Debut Album "Initium"

London’s UK Boombap Hiphop crew DANTIAN COLLECTIVE with MCs @iammiste @iamkgchi present @dantian_official debut album INITIUM
feat.
@ruste_muthafuckin_juxx
@planetasiamedallions
@rimdavillin
@locbarz
@parkypix
@joker_starr_supah
@anywaythagod
prod.
@architect
@kyo_itachi_producing
@webfae
@suboneofficial
Produced by PLUG ONE PRODUCTIONS.
In association with @rapxchangeofficial label!
Download: https://song.link/album/i/1466518415
CHECK OUT THEIR DOPE VIDEO FEATURING RUSTE JUXX @ruste_muthafuckin_juxx
@architect bringing fire on the beat!
OUT NOW ON ALL MAJOR DIGITAL PLATFORMS.
SHOW YOUR SUPPORT.
THANKS TO ALL THOSE WHO MADE THIS HIP-HOP MASTER-PIECE.
VINYL COMING SOON.
MAD ILL COLLABS ON THIS FROM USA TO UK.
PEACE.
