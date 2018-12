XexLift

Penis exercises will add strength to the walls of the blood cells (corpora cavernosa) and this increases their capacity to hold additional blood. This results in not merely harder, but larger, erections. This process takes some time to be effective, so one should not anticipate a larger organ immediately. The resultant increase, however, will be lasting! To repeat, the answer to our initial query of "is masturbation a penis enlarging exercise?"

http://www.tips4facts.com/xexlift