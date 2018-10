NuHydrateTutorial I'm gonna link everything I used in today's video in my description box the makeup the hair everything is definitely gonna be in my description book so to try and check that out I noticed sometimes you finish watching my videos on you forget so hit the like button so please hit the like button below and also hit the subscribe button if you haven't already and see my next video I will see you all the inner beast http://www.tips4facts.com/nuhydrate-serum