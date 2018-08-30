ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

There are healthy and unhealthy

The New Power Girls There are healthy and unhealthy ways of dealing with stress . Find a way that works best for you, this can be a gradual process so give yourself time and be kind to yourself. If you have a lot of stress or anxiety in your life,

 

The New Power Girls find a way to reduce it. This could betips for mental health and relaxation Ask your partner to help you with the housework, Take a relaxing yoga class or Talk to your boss about changing your work hours.

https://www.huffingtonpost.com/patricia-handschiegel/the-new-power-...

https://npgdaily.com/about/

Views: 4

Reply to This

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2