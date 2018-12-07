Thepartyyykingg - "Hurt You"

Indianapolis, IN is not exactly your typical Rap destination, however rising multi talented, Rapper/Singer/Songwriter professionally known as the "Thepartyyykingg" is looking to put the crossroads of america back on the map with his latest release "Hurt You". Always having a passion for music, the newcomer finally decided to put his best foot forward & take it serious. From a brief struggle with depression, "Thepartyyykingg" found motivation & encouragement from his family to channel his life through his music.

"I just want people to know that the healing power of music is endless, you can overcome any struggle, there's always a way out".

"Hurt You" is the 1st release off of the forth coming album "My Way Out". You can stream it now on Soundcloud, iTunes & Spotify & keep up to date with "Thepartyyykingg" on twitter & instagram.