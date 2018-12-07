ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Thepartyyykingg - "Hurt You"

Indianapolis, IN is not exactly your typical Rap destination, however rising multi talented, Rapper/Singer/Songwriter professionally known as the "Thepartyyykingg" is looking to put the crossroads of america back on the map with his latest release "Hurt You".  Always having a passion for music, the newcomer finally decided to put his best foot forward & take it serious.  From a brief struggle with depression, "Thepartyyykingg" found motivation & encouragement from his family to channel his life through his music.  
"I just want people to know that the healing power of music is endless, you can overcome any struggle, there's always a way out".  
"Hurt You" is the 1st release off of the forth coming album "My Way Out".  You can stream it now on Soundcloud, iTunes & Spotify & keep up to date with "Thepartyyykingg" on twitter & instagram. 
 
Follow:
Twitter: @thepartyyykingg 
Instagram: @thepartyyykingg
Facebook: @thepartyyykingg
 

Views: 3

Reply to This

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2