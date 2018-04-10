The Wonders of Remote Healing

Your mindset, beliefs, and the general state of your internal feelings, has a dramatic effect on your health and wellbeing. Pure Natural Healing Review A positive mindset will help to create a healthier vibration and therefore give you better health and a negative overly stressed mindset will help to create physical health issues due to the direct affect it has on your body's immune system.

Intuitive healing involves becoming aware of your internal state of being so that you realise the impact a negative mindset and beliefs can have on your health. You will then become empowered to do something about your inner state and therefore help to improve any physical symptoms.

Our intuition is strengthened whenever we listen to it and our body uses our intuition to help speak to us. For example, if we feel worried or concerned about any material issues such as finances, then our intuition can express itself with minor aches or pains in our lower back. If we feel that we are there for everyone else but no one is there for us, then our intuition can express itself as aches and pains within the area of our shoulders.