The Secret Won't Help You Win the Lottery

With that fact in mind, many lottery players are still not taking a serious approach to how they play. It is obvious that the ultimate Lotto Dominator Review goal for any lotto player is to win, and win BIG. And it's also a fact that the majority of players do not use a systematic approach to how they play. In other words, most players do not have a set playing strategy.

Most people will derive their lotto numbers by one of two ways. The first is by using the "quick pick" option, or letting the lottery machine select your numbers for you. To be honest, I have played this way numerous times, because it is simply the fastest and easiest way to generate multiple ticket combinations, especially if you are in a rush. The second common method of number selection is picking numbers that are familiar or have significance.

People often play birthdays, anniversaries, or other dates that have significance to them and/or their family. IF you are going to play using one of the above to methods, go with the "quick pick". Although it does not help increase your odds, the machine still randomly spreads out your number selections, and randomizing it will still yield better results than playing the same exact number combinations repeatedly.