Rapid Tone The main problem and probably one of the most concerning ill effects of this diet is that it is basically as good as a starvation diet. This means the body goes into starvation mode within just the first day due to extremely low calorie intake. With a diet like the 3 day tuna diet, an individual would only consume 979 calorie throughout the day ad this is dangerously low for the body to function under such low amounts of calories (energy).

https://mumybear.com/rapid-tone-diet/