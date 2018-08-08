The consumption of gtx 750 ti Graphics Card is quite low

Although it looks not too far in terms of technical specifications, the GeForce GTX 950 which carries the second generation Maxwell GPU is capable of winning quite a bit, ranging from 20-30% in each of our tests. And don't forget that the two GeForce GTX series that we use in this test are the fastest cheap graphics card GTX 750 Ti on the market and the GTX 950 which has the GPU clock closest to the NVIDIA reference version. With a price difference of around 100 dollars you get a frame per second which is more comfortable to play on the GeForce GTX 950 when playing games with Full-HD resolution.

We get the second maximum power consumption of this graphic card by measuring it when the graphics card loads by running the Unigine Heaven 4.0 application. For idle conditions, we measured it 10 minutes after the benchmark test of the Unigine Heaven 4.0 application ended.

For matters of power consumption, the GTX 750 Ti is indeed lower. However, the GTX 950 in Full-load conditions is still in the range of 160 watts which means you will still be safe if you use a Power Supply Unit (PSU) with a capacity of up to 400 Watt Pure.