TaylorMade Golf Club Drivers - Just Call Them First in Golf Clubs

Actually, it's TaylorMade golf club drivers, and since climbing to number one in driver reviews in 2005, TaylorMade has not relinquished the position since. TaylorMade drivers are the clubs used by more professionals than all other golf drivers combined, and their innovations in their design of golf clubs have allowed them to maintain their position at the top of golf driver reviews.





TaylorMade was founded in 1979 by the inventor of the metalwood, Gary Adams, in McHenry, Illinois. Innovation has always been the keyword in keeping TaylorMade clubs at the top of golf driver reviews, and the sale of TaylorMade to Salomon in 1984 allowed them to their scope world-wide. They remained a part of Salomon until 1997, when Adidas bought Salomon, and shortly after the TaylorMade focus was redirected to concentrate on the lucrative golf driver market. The goal was achieved in 2005 when sales and golf driver reviews awarded TaylorMade golf drivers as the number one golf club in the industry.





TaylorMade of course has a full line of clubs, but their reputation still is in the TaylorMade drivers. So what gives them such a loyal following? Aside from the aforementioned innovation, variety is an attraction, or can be confusing. They market golf club drivers for every level of golfer, from the PGA tour player to the 40 handicap golfer. Their R11 models allow the golfer to adjust the clubs to independently tune loft, face angle and flight path to fit the individual golfer. In three quick, easy steps the golf clubs can be totally customized to the golfer's individual swing. Once the club is tuned, golf driver reviews say that the distance added is substantial.





The other category of TaylorMade golf club drivers is the Burner Superfast 2.0 models. The aerodynamics of these clubs and their light weight will allow greater club head speed, and the larger club head and huge forgiving face of the club help the higher handicapper, as they are more forgiving on the miss hits. TaylorMade has an excellent website that the golfer searching for something new in a club can get a good idea of what the TaylorMade line has to offer.