Submuzik Boss pulls up with a slappin new single ft Mikey100k & Kgutta

Submuzik Boss – Pull up ft Mikey100k & Kgutta

The homie Submuzik Boss delivers the heat with “Pull Up” his new single which comes off “Dope Vibes” which was released early 2018. The Milwaukee based artist has been working heavy on the grind, he initially released Pull Up on YouTube gaining over 11,000 streams in just one month!

Go to Spotify (or ANY streaming service) then listen to “Pull up” if you are rocking with “Pull Up” support bro and stream his music, put it on repeat, add to all of your playlists and make sure you follow Submuzik Boss on Spotify.

Submuzik Boss – Pull up ft Mikey100k & Kgutta

Follow SubMuzik Boss

Twitter @SubmuzikBoss | Instagram @Submuzik | Facebook @SubmuzikBoss Snapchat @SubmuzikBoss

Stream SubMuzik Boss – Pull up ft Mikey100k & Kgutta on these awesome playlists!!

DIGITAL DOPE PLAYLIST

SMOKE N VIBE PLAYLIST

SMOKED OUT RADIO 52 PLAYLIST