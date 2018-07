Stella Trim Tea can be consumed during any phase of the Dukan diet as long as the sweetener used does not contain calories.

Green tea is one of the best kinds of tea: it is rich in catechins, the antioxidants that block and burn fat; stimulates the enzymes that eliminate fats; It contains calcium, tannins, magnesium, biotins, amino acids, vitamins D and E, flavonoids and fluorine. All this makes tea a great drink for the health of bones, teeth, the immune system and the heart.

http://www.realsupplementadvisor.com/stella-trim/