ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Stella Trim

Stella Trim Keeping our daily intake of saturated fat below 20g (women) and 30g (men) is vital for lowering cholesterol , but it is equally important to replace this saturated fat with moderate amounts of unsaturated fats such as those found in the olive oil, sunflower, corn, rapeseed and other vegetable oils, nuts and seeds.

Other foods rich in unsaturated fats include vegetable differentials, avocado, fatty fish and nuts. Avoid coconut oil and palm oil because, unlike other vegetable oils, these are rich in saturated fats.

http://risingsupplements.com/stella-trim/

Views: 5

Reply to This

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2