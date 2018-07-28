Stella Trim Keeping our daily intake of saturated fat below 20g (women) and 30g (men) is vital for lowering cholesterol , but it is equally important to replace this saturated fat with moderate amounts of unsaturated fats such as those found in the olive oil, sunflower, corn, rapeseed and other vegetable oils, nuts and seeds.

Other foods rich in unsaturated fats include vegetable differentials, avocado, fatty fish and nuts. Avoid coconut oil and palm oil because, unlike other vegetable oils, these are rich in saturated fats.

http://risingsupplements.com/stella-trim/