Shakra Keto Diet The strides work the lumbar-pelvic area, the buttocks, the legs, the quadriceps and the calves. Standing with the legs aligned with the shoulders, move the left leg forward by flexing the knee.

Caution

Coffee and tea with healthy drinks, low or free of calories. But you have to be careful with the amounts of milk, sugar and flavorings that we add.

http://www.supplementssafe.com/shakra-keto-diet/