Shakra Keto You can boost your metabolism from the early hours of the morning including at least 20 grams of protein at breakfast. The daily protein intake is recommended to oscillate between 70 and 100 grams.

The sources of proteins

While focusing on vegetables as protein sources may not be enough, a diet based on excess meat can overwhelm the body with amino acids.

http://www.supplementschoice.com/shakra-keto/