Ronnie Diez Releases New Song With Soulja Boy







Haven’t we all experienced it in one way or another? The crazy ex from a relationship, or even a friend or family member that drives us crazy?



Odds are you have. Sometimes, ex-girlfriends or ex-boyfriends or even someone you are already in a relationship with can get pretty crazy. They can start calling your phone non-stop, demanding to know where you are and who you are with. They can also become insanely jealous of your family or friends who get to spend more time with you than you spend with them.



Trust is important in a relationship, but because of past scars, many end up spying on their significant other to be sure they aren’t cheating on them.



These situations can be deadly. Crazy people do a lot of regrettable things when they lose their mind because of an ex. Some people who are in a relationship can take their anger from finding out their other half is cheating to insane levels.



In a new song, up and coming artist Ronald Diez exposes those people who are just “So Crazy,” by highlighting what goes through a woman’s head if they are newly broken up or find out their man is cheating.



Ronald Diez, born April 4, 1991, is better known by his stage name Ronnie Diez. He is an American pop recording artist, song writer, and actor. A New Jersey native, Ronnie Diez brought his talents to Los Angeles as soon as he graduated high school in late 2009. His face was first introduced to the public when he acted in a few commercials that ran nationally. Since moving to Los Angeles, Ronnie Diez has put his all into becoming the next mega sensation of pop culture.



His fans on YouTube liken his voice to the Weeknd.



Ronnie has collaborated with three-time Grammy nominated producer Krunkadelic who has worked with artists like Jamie Foxx, Ludacris, Nina Sky, Alison Hinds, and Lil Flip to name a few. Ronnie Diez has worked with artists like Lunch Money Lewis, who has penned hits for artists like Sean Combs, Nikki Minaj, and Pitbull. An EP is expected to follow now that “So Crazy” has been released.



Ronnie Diez released a song last month on his Vevo channel called “My Apologies” which talks about his relationship with girls, naming several one by one. He apologizes for not being able to give all of his time to girls and apologizes for breaking their hearts. He also apologizes for not putting effort into this relationship with each girl. It has nearly 55,000 views and was released on June 22.



“So Crazy” is about a woman used to be with a man but is now mad that they no longer have attention who is driving the man crazy. It also highlights the “crazy” women who snoop on their man to find out if they are cheating, whether that means going through their laundry for lipstick stains on their shirt, or stalking their man on social media or even in person to find out who they are talking to.



The new song features Soulja Boy, an America artist. The 27-year-old rap artist DeAndre Cortez Way, known as Soulja Boy by his fans, is an American rapper, record producer, and actor. His debut single, “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 2007. He has collaborated with Kanye West, T-Pain, Sammie, and more. Now, adding to this list is Ronnie Diez. This hip-hop song combines the smooth vocals of Ronnie Diez to the on-point raps from Soulja Boy.



The song has recently made its way onto YouTube with a music video which you can view by visiting Ronnie Diez’s Vevo channel. It was released by Dime Strategies on July 26 and is about three and a half minutes long.



The video currently has more than 50,000 views with a ton of likes and comments.



