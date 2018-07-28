Rock Hard Bull are a number of other factors that can affect progesterone levels, such as stress, smoking, lack of sleep, and prescription hormones and hormones present in foods that are produced and processed like meat and dairy products in the dairy products market.

There are a number of symptoms that may indicate that you may be suffering from low levels of progesterone. Here is a list of some: breast tenderness, fibrocystic breasts, decreaced / low sexual desire, depression, obesity, night sweats, loss of bone mass, irregular menstration, excessive bleeding during menstruation, uterine fibroids, sleeplessnss water retention, dry vaginal, thyroid dysfunction, thinking uncear, infertility / miscarriage, headaches, endometrios, weight gain, memory loss, irritability, hair loss and thinning hair.

http://www.supplementssafe.com/rock-hard-bull/