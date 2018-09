Derma Correct Remover I just use it to wash my face and it cleans my skin really nicely it's a dog hair in my mouth it's like floating everywhere Faline it's very hydrating very nourishing I love this so much guys know I had like a really bad skin issue I was drinking like a lot of kombucha at one point and it was like destroying my skin I didn't know what it was I was having major skin issues I had bumps all over my forehead just it was