ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

R3ll - "Ride"

(Click Cover To Listen and Download)


This is the 2nd single from R3ll’s debut album, “Focused on the Future”, that’s dropping this month. Over the years, R3ll attracted a large underground following while known as SteZie Wonder and then was convinced to go mainstream after meeting producer and master mixer Derek “Deerock” Sample (Dr. Dre, Prince, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, etc.). While Deerock was pulling R3ll’s truck out of a deep snow bank in Mammoth Lakes, CA, they were struck by what they had in common and the conversation quickly turned to music industry strategies and beats.

Almost 2 years later the results are pure musical wizardry that is already attracting critical acclaim throughout the industry and captivating fans around the globe. Their music is fascinating and intelligent, while also raw and emotional. Now with the incredible beat maker Jack Panda added to the mix, anything's possible. I know these guys can’t wait to share their music with the rest of the world because the experience will be mind blowing!

IG: @rellyr3ll @dereksample
website: www.r3ll.com

Views: 1

Reply to This

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2