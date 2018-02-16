R3ll - "Ride"

(Click Cover To Listen and Download)



This is the 2nd single from R3ll’s debut album, “Focused on the Future”, that’s dropping this month. Over the years, R3ll attracted a large underground following while known as SteZie Wonder and then was convinced to go mainstream after meeting producer and master mixer Derek “Deerock” Sample (Dr. Dre, Prince, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, etc.). While Deerock was pulling R3ll’s truck out of a deep snow bank in Mammoth Lakes, CA, they were struck by what they had in common and the conversation quickly turned to music industry strategies and beats.



Almost 2 years later the results are pure musical wizardry that is already attracting critical acclaim throughout the industry and captivating fans around the globe. Their music is fascinating and intelligent, while also raw and emotional. Now with the incredible beat maker Jack Panda added to the mix, anything's possible. I know these guys can’t wait to share their music with the rest of the world because the experience will be mind blowing!



IG: @rellyr3ll @dereksample

website: www.r3ll.com