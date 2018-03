October saying Weinstein had Cricket Fever always been respectful in their working relationship In a blistering will pay for them The lawsuit which could potentially involve hundreds of other women said Weinstein assaulted young women trying to break into Hollywood when they were alone with him and that his former film companies operated like an organized crime PSL Street Cricket group to conceal widespread sexual harassment and

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjGqv9N50nM