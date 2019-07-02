Nike's most advanced kicks have been turning into bricks

Nike Sportswear introduces a new, yet retro-influenced model to the Air Max family, the nike air max tavas sale uk. With a similar look to the women’s Air Max Thea, the Tavas features a clean, modern appearance with traditional Air Max appeal. Despite its retro aesthetic, it debuts in a thoroughly modern colorway, sporting an eye-catching combo of bright green hues including Green Glow, Mint and Emerald, then accented with black.





Last year had a ton of USA flavored releases, the Swoosh team showing support for our Olympic athletes heading out to London. Now that those games are well in the rearview mirror though, what’s the connection here? We’re not entirely sure, but with that being said we’re certainly not mad at the slick nike air pegasus 92 womens uk colorway. The model itself has been gaining some steam as of lately with a mixture of original and contemporary looks, this one landing more towards the former just in terms of materials.





The Nike Air Presto is getting a new Velvet Brown paint job just in time for the close of fall and beginning of winter. The nike air presto sale uk sees the sock-like upper of the shoe adorned in a dark brown with Light Bone and white accents on the upper, tongue and midsole. Though this colorway does seem to be a good fit for this time of year, it may have been even better fit as a Presto Mid to be that much more wearable during the colder months. Nonetheless, this simplistic color scheme gives the silhouette a far more subdued look from the extremely popular OFF WHITE x Nike Air Presto that released just last month.





The nike roshe two flyknit uk gets a new iteration this summer, with some subtle changes to its construction. The biggest difference on the new Roshe Two Flyknit V2 is the change from a traditional tongue to a one-piece sock-like collar for the upper, providing a snug and flexible fit and streamlined designed. The ribbed weave of the Flyknit remains, but is now a bit finer than the thicker lines of the original Roshe Two Flyknit.





The nike free rn flyknit outlet uk is changing the way Nike Running does Free. The flexible technology now comes equipped with a new triangular traction pattern that expands while you run to increase your multi-directional functionality so that you can turn and cut as naturally as ever. While the midsole/outsole unit underwent a complete transformation for this model, the seamless Flyknit upper is anything but standard as well. The sock-like fit provides breathability and lockdown comfort and now comes with this interesting use of Multi-Color on the medial side to contrast a black and white base.