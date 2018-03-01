NessaCary - "Guns On My Glitter" (G.O.M.G.)



They say, “Big things come in small packages”, such a statement embodies the multifaceted talent that is the artist named Nessacary. This remarkable woman wears many hats and is a true renaissance woman. Coming from humble beginnings the rapper/singer/songwriter’s experiences would catapult her to become the powerhouse performer and business-woman she is today. Born and raised in Cleveland Ohio, Nessacary’s career started with performing at local talent showcases and releasing mixtapes and singles and became a hometown favorite.

With Nessacary’s career beginning to take off, a change in location was warranted, prompting the young star to relocate to Houston, Texas where her brand continues to expand. Nessacary soon dropped the hometown anthem “Welcome 2 Houston” featuring Houston rap kings Paul Wall & Slim Thug cementing her as not only a great talent but a real force to be reckoned with.

Recently she has joined forces with the independent music group ER Entertainment and New York based entertainment powerhouse Adante Ace and is poised to change the game. In early March, Nessacary released her new single “G.O.M.G” (Guns On My Glitter). With March being International Woman’s Month, on G.O.M.G. Nessacary provides a female anthem celebrating black woman swag and power. “Black girls truly rock” on this record. Nessacary is ready to take her place as one of the next Queens of Hip-Hop.

