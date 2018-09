NANO GLUTATHIONE Unlike lasers, which can cause the skin to peel and possibly leave scars, the Lux Green IPL treatments are very gentle on the skin. The pigment in the brown spot or age spot will darken very slightly, and the treated blood vessel will also darken a bit. However the skin will be intact. The treated areas may also be slightly pink for a few hours.

https://www.bluesupplement.com/nano-glutathione/

https://www.minds.com/ganguliro369/blog/nano-glutathione-glutathion...