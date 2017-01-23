More Info : http://www.facts4supplement.com/rejuvonus-et-illuminexa/

Rejuvonus et Illuminexa

Tanning on the beach, we rest at the cottage or climb the mountains. Little, however, aware of the, but a constant hidden battle, which conductor our body against bright radiation is extreme. And what is the result, bronzed complexion, or painful burning and itching of eczema. What makes the difference and remark achieving the ideal bronze without the racy of an allergic reaction? The answer may be, according to Illuminexa specialists. In the skin exposed to sunlight occur changes, caused by the interaction of chemicals with UV radiation in the body. After photons retention occurs in the skin with histamine releases free radicals. The sensitivity of the body surface is increased and, depending on the amount of solar radiation, as well as individual characteristics, it is a sign of the photosensitive skin. Swelling, blisters or reddened skin can tease each person without refinement of breed or phenotype. Consideration however should be put mainly women between 20 and 40 years, solar allergic reaction that affects the addition to.

http://www.facts4supplement.com/rejuvonus-et-illuminexa/