MINDFRAME - "Strange Change"

#STRANGECHANGE LATEST #SINGLE and #MUSIC VIDEO from Mindframe, THE RISING ARTIST FROM MEMPHIS TENNESSEE!!

Shot by @immaquelatevisions. This is his first single and visual since being back from deployment overseas with the Army!! MINDFRAME comes direct with a relatable, heartfelt, and real situation as he speaks on unity issues, double crossing from family and friends all while on top of a smooth soulful beat with dope lyrics as he usually does!!!! When asked what inspired him to make this song, MINDFRAME said, " I was overseas on deployment (Army) and dealing with a number of things. Being away from people who are close to me or who I assumed where close to me started to take a toll on me. People started switching up, and the love I showed them wasn't being reciprocated. So that's pretty much how Strange Change was born. It's a warning message to others and myself on what to look out for." The video is also a parody to the hit Movie Get Out with his own twist!! Check it out!! #share #comment #like #subscribe



MINDFRAME is a talented artist with a specific view on life, his own unique sound of hip-hop, soul, and R&B fused, and a talented southern-artist who is well-skilled in punch-lines and metaphors. Born and raised in the streets of Memphis,TN, he always strives for greatness and did not mind going against the grain. Music was his only gateway to begin expressing himself and also helping him to escape his earthly troubles.

His most recent project is his debut EP entitled State Of MIND and new single Strange Change which is also available on all digital distribution platforms (Itunes, Spotify, etc.)! It’s another surefire banger, and another indication that MINDFRAME’s stock is set to rise exponentially in the later years to come. If you’re after an MC who possesses intricate rhyme schemes, breakneck delivery, and powerful content, then MINDFRAME is your go-to guy. He possesses a bewitching flow. His lyrics are honest, outlandish, catchy, and inventive. He is the artist to watch!

MINDFRAME’s music is raw and authentic. He is an amazing and entertaining rapper in the studio and on the stage. He is honing a voice and a sound of his own. Intelligent, down to earth, and a man who demands respect, but is as humble as they come! His style is mainly based on life experiences, the hustle and grind, women, and enjoying life as we know it! He released a mix-tape entitled #DontMINDMe hosted by DJ Smallz of Southern Smoke which is available on Datpiff, Livemixtapes, Mymixtapez, and Spinrilla.