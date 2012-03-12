Mcdodo PK he termination of the Cat-5e cables is completed in connectors called as RJ-forty five jacks. those house theater to other rooms within the residence. With Cat-5e cabling you can join your own home theater for your computer LAN and thru this LAN to the internet. * Cat 6 cable is designed to help ten gigabit Ethernet popular 10GBASE-T. it is able to offer speeds of 500 MHz. those specs of the cable make it an excellent records centre technology for statistics centre requirements- TIA 942 and EN 50173-five.

https://mcdodo.pk/