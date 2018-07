Max Keto Burn Limits: For Dr. Derhy, the incision area, in the inter-gluteal cleft, although it remains the "best place to hide the scar and allows both implants to be placed with a single scar" presents a infectious risk. This is a maceration zone that is closer to the anus.

"The risk of infection is not negligible" says the professional. Infections that can sometimes go as far as removing the implant.

http://diabazoletry.com/max-keto-burn/