Male enhancement: Malegenix

Based on our own experience with MaleGenix, we can honestly say that the results as described by the product is 100% genuine. The almost instantaneous reaction to the pill is what sets it apart from most male enhancement supplements. Typically, I’d have to wait for a couple of hours for the pill to work, but to my surprise, it really did work in under an hour.

Penis enlargement results will take a while before I can make a definitive comparison, but from what I can tell from my experience is that my erection size is definitely bigger than before. There’s no telling yet if the results are permanent, since I have not taken myself off of MaleGenix yet. But I am completely satisfied with the size boost from just taking the product daily.

