Majix - "Money Counter"

    
Fresh out of prison, Majix debuts his first single #MoneyCounter off of his mixtape #ChapoMoney. Majix is well known in the streets of Miami hailing from the notorious Lil Haiti / North Miami area. Majix is currently in the studio with Cool & Dre, song writing for other artists & recording for his next project. Cool & Dre are Grammy Winning Super Producers that have contributed production to over 30 Million records sold worldwide.

Majix is business partners with long time friend Michael Corleone Blanco the son of Drug Lord Griselda Blanco (Cocaine Cowboys) the two have formed @PureBlanco an entertainment company & a clothing brand dedicated to Griselda Blanco & the Narco Lifestyle. Majix has the "Look", work ethic, ambition, & dope music to be the next BIG artist to blow up, look out XXL Freshman Class 2018!

STREAM // DOWNLOAD HERE:

Music/Video - http://smarturl.it/MoneyCounter

Spotify - http://smarturl.it/MoneyCounter/spotify

iTunes - http://smarturl.it/MoneyCounter/itunes

Apple Music - http://smarturl.it/MoneyCounter/applemusic

Amazon - http://smarturl.it/MoneyCounter/amazonmusiclisten

Google Play - http://smarturl.it/MoneyCounter/googleplay

Tidal - http://smarturl.it/MoneyCounter/tidal

CONNECT WITH MAJIX:

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/moneymakinmajix

FaceBook - https://www.facebook.com/MoneyMakinMajix

Twitter - https://twitter.com/moneymakinmajix

SoundCloud - https://soundcloud.com/moneymakinmajix

SnapChat - https://www.snapchat.com/add/moneymakinmajix

