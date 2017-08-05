Laroche - "I’m Doing Me"







Love is a crazy thing that can really impact your life. Many people leave relationships with their head spinning. Laroche decided that he knew the best way to handle his heartbreak was turning to lyrics and music. Not only do his lyrics help him heal, but they resonate with many who have felt love and loss.

Laroche's music is heavily influenced by impactful moments in life. Although he is generally a very private person, Laroche decided to share his experiences through song as a way to heal from his heartbreak.

Recently, Laroche released several remixes of the song 'I'm Doing Me" two of which are his creation and one by Bodo, an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) producer who just performed at EDC in Las Vegas.

Laroche says that his music, especially his song “I’m Doing Me,” focuses on his story of lost love.

“If you’ve been down this road before, maybe you will find a bit of your own story that mirrors mine,” he said. “It’s never easy to be vulnerable and express your innermost thoughts, but what is even harder is keeping all of those feelings buried inside.”

Laroche’s newest song, “I’m Doing Me,” is an upbeat anthem about moving on after a passionate yet failed relationship.

Best described as a Hip Hop or R&B song with modern elements "I'm Doing Me" was made in collaboration with Holm Music. It was released on July 10 and is about three minutes and 44 seconds long.

Holm Music is located in New York. Holm is a familiar place, but it isn’t cushy. The label exists to encourage artists to push their boundaries and examine their soul and passion through music. Holm is music for the soul.

Laroche’s collection of tracks is available on Spotify as well as Amazon, iTunes and Google Play Music.

