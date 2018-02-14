Kurty Durty - "PHATTY"



Introducing Kurty Durty, a young exciting mc straight out of Bakersfield, California. Born Curtis Simpson II, Kurty grew up in a household where his mother worked two jobs while his father ran the streets. At age ten without any guidance from his parents things could have turned out disastrous for young Curtis but luckily he avoided a life of negativity by putting all his focus on music.

"All I ever had was a pen, pad and a thought. These three materials kept me away from the streets." As he got older he began taking his craft more seriously which led to him performing at local clubs but he caught his first big break when he got the chance to share the same stage as some of the west coasts finest artists. "My first out of town show was with the Alkaholiks. We went on a road trip to L.A. and showed them how we did it in Bakersfield."

Things only got better when Kurty got the opportunity to open for Ice Cube & WC in Bakersfield. Having performed so well at that show he was invited back to open up for Snoop Dogg later that year, performing on the same stage as Snoop, Warren G, DPG, The Twinz and Lady of Rage. "After we performed, Snoop Dogg and the whole camp gave us mad love. They offered us to finish the tour with them. We accepted and that next day was on the road. We traveled to Chico, Ventura, and Hollywood."

Having been an opening act in the past Kurty Durty is now ready to be a headliner.

