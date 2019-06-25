6UP MUSIC INC. PRESENTS “25 TO LIFE”
KHEM is a Toronto native and one of the most versatile Rappers from the 6ix. He is a natural
storyteller whose lyrical prowess blurs the line between hustling and ambition. Since
collaborating with 6UP Music Inc. / Webbzta Inc., KHEM has released the critically acclaimed “D
Color Diamonds” in the summer of 2018 and various hot singles “I Can” ft. Shenseea, “Drive,”
“Worth It,” "Like Dis," “Bad,” and “Breathe.” KHEM'S unstoppable wave has culminated with the
highly anticipated release of his first commercial album titled “25 TO LIFE," which drops on April
26th, 2019. The lead single off the album is “Brand New” featuring popular rapper/singer Tory
Lanez, which is currently heating up the streaming charts.
KHEM ~ “25 TO LIFE is my best, most versatile body of work to date. This music is a life
sentence. I am 25 years old right now and I am going to do this for the rest of my life.” Features
on the album include Pressa, Tory Lanez, and resident producer Naijabwoi. KHEM ~ "There are
other producers on the album but Naijabwoi brought the fire and he's my main guy for this one."
Executive Produced by Anthony Webb and Keevin Groutsche “25 TO LIFE" is released
independently in partnership between 6UP Music Inc. / Webbzta Inc. With “25 TO LIFE"
KHEM'S undeniable flow, authenticity, and addictive melodies bring a freshness and originality
missing from today’s Hip-Hop & Trap music scene.
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/ca/album/brand-new-feat-tory-lanez/14595654...
KHEM
Instagram: https://instagram.com/khem6up
Instagram: https://instagram.com/6upmusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/khemistry6up
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/khemistry6up
WEBBZTA INC.
Website: www.webbztainc.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/webbzta
Instagram: https://instagram.com/webbztainc
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/webbztinc
