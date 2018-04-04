ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Key Hurdles to a Happy Relationship

In the present unit I explain The Essence of Self-Awareness. You might be surprised to hear that there are many things about yourself that you don't know - without even realizing that you don't know them. As a matter of fact, you know yourself only up to a certain point. You often fail in your relationships for the simple reason that you lackself-awareness, that you don't really know your true, genuine self.

You are driven by a host of factors of which you are not aware, which affect your thoughts, feelings, attitudes and behaviors and drive you, without your realizing it, to behave in ways that either harm your attempts to find a partner, or sabotage whichever relationship you have.

Unfortunately, you don't realize that you are not aware. You assume that you know "who you are"; you are convinced that you know how to behave in a relationship. Love Commands Reviews When it fails, you don't understand your part in the failure and tend to blame your partner. Eventually, when your relationships fail time and again, you blame "All these men" or "All these women".

Views: 1

Reply to This

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2