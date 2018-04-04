Key Hurdles to a Happy Relationship

In the present unit I explain The Essence of Self-Awareness. You might be surprised to hear that there are many things about yourself that you don't know - without even realizing that you don't know them. As a matter of fact, you know yourself only up to a certain point. You often fail in your relationships for the simple reason that you lackself-awareness, that you don't really know your true, genuine self.

You are driven by a host of factors of which you are not aware, which affect your thoughts, feelings, attitudes and behaviors and drive you, without your realizing it, to behave in ways that either harm your attempts to find a partner, or sabotage whichever relationship you have.

Unfortunately, you don't realize that you are not aware. You assume that you know "who you are"; you are convinced that you know how to behave in a relationship. When it fails, you don't understand your part in the failure and tend to blame your partner. Eventually, when your relationships fail time and again, you blame "All these men" or "All these women".