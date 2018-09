Ketozin that's great but what's happening is you're offsetting all the calories I didn't eat so you're making up from to do because you end up racking it too many calories that way it's also important that you actually have that though if you're going from eating whatever you want to eat to having a super strict diet chances are you're not going to be able to stick with your diet because it's too strict it's too harsh and it's just https://nutritionpolice.org/ketozin