Izu Osirus - "Club Girl II"

Izu Osirus is the underdog yet the face of the Nigerian Hip hop scene in America, born in Nigeria and raised here in Los Angeles, California. He put aside his bball endeavors to produce more music and began circulating his mixtape “Compliments of Osirus” at the young age of 16. Gaining sudden acclimation during his Junior year at King Drew Magnet High School he partnered up with Jayceon Terrell Taylor, better known as The Game, for the rapper's ninth studio album "Jesus Piece". His latest EP “That's Just How I'm Feeling” began trend TJHIF. After a year of silence, he released “Club Girl II” and "Remote" featuring fellow Nigerian artist Orezi. Though the two records were released almost simultaneously “Club Girl II” is currently streamed most earning him millions of new listeners through clubs, radio, and music streaming. As a result, many blogs and publications has trailed the euphoric record giving him new light.



