ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Introducing Vonny Loc

The fact that Denver rapper Vonny Loc stays on his grind is evident by his video “Why Not” making it’s debut on MTV September 24th. Pushing for perfection, and working with JTM Management, he is soon to be shopping his talent out in search of a major deal, so watch closely as he makes moves!

PRE ORDER "FLY NIGGA" FEAT JIM JONES


https://play.google.com/store/music/album/VONNY_LOC_FLY_NIGGA_feat_...

ALSO CHECK OUT "DA HOOD DONT LUV ME"

STAYED UPDATED WITH VONNY LOC


https://www.instagram.com/bellin_azz_vonny/
https://twitter.com/vonny_loc
https://www.facebook.com/vonny.loc.1
https://soundcloud.com/bellin-azz-vonny-loc
https://open.spotify.com/album/48biUjcSeMwZ2hjKDCCq2C?si=TTjSTbi1QD...

Views: 2

Reply to This

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2