Introducing Philly's Fitch Means

Philly based artist Fitch Means is a passionate singer dedicated to becoming a leader in the Music Industry. While his main focus is R&B, he added elements of both Pop and Hip-Hop to create a unique sound unlike any other. He has been singing since he was twelve and has been a standout performer in the Philadelphia community. Fitch Means, started his debut year performing at Roc the Mic, earning him first place. Currently, he is working on a album to set the world on fire and his ultimate goal is to make a lasting impact on the industry as a whole.

Fitch Means will be releasing a single from his upcoming album called Only One on December 14th available to stream/buy on your favorite digital platforms!

Submitted by Q Dot Davis Promotions